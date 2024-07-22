Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Lowered by Analyst

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAV. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

Shares of AAV opened at C$9.99 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

