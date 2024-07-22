Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BKU)

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

