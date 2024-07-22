Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Lifted by Raymond James

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 203,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.