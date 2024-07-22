Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,421,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

