Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Reduced by Roth Capital

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will earn $4.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

NYSE:SNA opened at $270.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Snap-on by 529.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

