Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

NYSE:IFF opened at $95.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

