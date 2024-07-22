Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PAG)

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.64 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $155.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $180.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. NDVR Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

