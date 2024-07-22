Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.16% of Quanta Services worth $4,245,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,316,000 after buying an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.45. The company had a trading volume of 219,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.66 and a 200-day moving average of $245.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

