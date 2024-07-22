Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $302.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $299.00 to $302.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.10. 253,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.66 and its 200 day moving average is $245.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

