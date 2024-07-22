QuantumScape (QS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 4.62. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

