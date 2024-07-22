QUASA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,012.28 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $165,121.44 and approximately $1,012.28 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get QUASA alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,223.38 or 1.00117409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00073080 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198908 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $812.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.