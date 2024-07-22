Range Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.82 on Monday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.