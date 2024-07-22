Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ORE. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

