Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

7/18/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2024 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2024 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/28/2024 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

SYF opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 134.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,065,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.