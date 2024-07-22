Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.35. 4,818,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

