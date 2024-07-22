RenaissanceRe (RNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $11.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $225.65 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $239.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. UBS Group lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

