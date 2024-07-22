Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cryoport, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cryoport in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.34). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $427.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after buying an additional 74,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 1,156,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 324,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.