Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 22nd (ANF, CHRW, EGP, FI, HSIC, IFF, POR, RTO, SIGI, STAG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 22nd:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $194.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $167.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $99.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $208.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

