Reviewing Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 11.63% 10.43% 0.97% Orrstown Financial Services 18.99% 14.31% 1.19%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Services and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Citizens Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Citizens Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Services is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Orrstown Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $138.72 million 1.71 $17.81 million $3.69 13.67 Orrstown Financial Services $175.55 million 1.89 $35.66 million $3.35 9.24

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats Citizens Financial Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans, such as home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, it provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, the company offers fiduciary, investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

