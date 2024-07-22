Reviewing Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suruga Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $633.45 million 2.04 $106.50 million $5.24 12.51 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $431.97 million 1.42 $70.01 million $485.58 10.53

Suruga Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suruga Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 16.87% 5.69% 0.45% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 12.34% 4.21% 0.46%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Suruga Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Suruga Bank pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Suruga Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Suruga Bank on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suruga Bank



Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency, pay-easy, web direct, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending, guarantee, printing, leasing, and agency services. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach



Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

