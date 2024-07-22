Reviewing Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Wolfspeed -96.12% -27.37% -4.78%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Wolfspeed $921.90 million 2.93 -$329.90 million ($6.46) -3.32

This table compares Sigma Designs and Wolfspeed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sigma Designs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sigma Designs and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed 1 10 4 0 2.20

Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $35.43, indicating a potential upside of 65.32%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

