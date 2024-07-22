Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RYTM

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $973,772. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $49.57 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.