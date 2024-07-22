Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $179.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.22 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBBN opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $643.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

