Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

