Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
