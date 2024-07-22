Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Roblox worth $1,950,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roblox by 836.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after buying an additional 2,446,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,221,000 after acquiring an additional 867,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. 1,743,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,506,145 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

