Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $4,092,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

ROK traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,412. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average is $277.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

