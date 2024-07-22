Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.59% of Ross Stores worth $4,243,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 56,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.40. 572,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.