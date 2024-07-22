Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $114.32

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.32, but opened at $96.05. Ryanair shares last traded at $93.73, with a volume of 914,314 shares trading hands.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Trading Down 16.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 33.3% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,444,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,144,000 after buying an additional 360,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 66.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 19.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 571,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.