Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $555.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $501.00 to $555.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Trading Up 0.4 %

SAIA traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $486.98. The company had a trading volume of 109,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.10. Saia has a 1 year low of $341.26 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $3,287,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.