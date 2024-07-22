Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.08. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 71,306 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SVV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

