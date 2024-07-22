SBA Communications (SBAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY24 guidance at $13.09-$13.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $209.00 on Monday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average of $208.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
