Scotiabank Weighs in on CAE Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 210,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CAE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 394,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 110.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 619,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.