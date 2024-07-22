Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $9.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on UAL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $103,354,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

