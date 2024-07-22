Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $26.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $27.02. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $28.34 per share.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 3.1 %

LAD stock opened at $253.61 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lithia Motors by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000.

About Lithia Motors



Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

