Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.