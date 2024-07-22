Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,083,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Sempra worth $4,387,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sempra alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,994,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,455,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,495,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.89. 469,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.46.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.