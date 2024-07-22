Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,083,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Sempra worth $4,387,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,994,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,455,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,495,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Sempra
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.89. 469,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.46.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
