SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,624,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,459,286 shares.The stock last traded at $23.93 and had previously closed at $21.72.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,668.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,999 shares of company stock worth $12,312,375 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.