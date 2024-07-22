Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.78. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 91,988 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

