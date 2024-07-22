ServiceNow (NOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ServiceNow Trading Up 1.7 %
NOW opened at $751.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $740.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $748.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.