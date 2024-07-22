Sidoti Csr Comments on Scholastic Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Scholastic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Scholastic’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Scholastic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SCHL opened at $29.30 on Monday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Scholastic by 3,084.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 4,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

