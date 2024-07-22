Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $5.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Sight Sciences

Insider Activity at Sight Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,738.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $70,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,446.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,738.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,840 shares of company stock worth $290,061 in the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.