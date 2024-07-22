SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. SLM has set its FY24 guidance at $2.60-$2.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $22.93 on Monday. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

