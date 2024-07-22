SouthState (SSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SouthState to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SouthState Stock Up 1.2 %

SSB stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SouthState has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SouthState

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.