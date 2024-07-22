Stifel Canada Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $124.57 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $149.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after purchasing an additional 566,539 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after acquiring an additional 659,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after acquiring an additional 789,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,807,000 after purchasing an additional 120,367 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.