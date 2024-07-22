Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Stride Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LRN opened at $70.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at $111,377,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stride by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $25,594,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

