Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,890,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

