Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $10.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,326,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,114,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,860,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,341,000 after acquiring an additional 89,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 88,949 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

