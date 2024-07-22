Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,320,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.50% of Sysco worth $3,841,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Sysco by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,243. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

