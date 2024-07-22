Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$5.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

TVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,740.60. In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 15,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,740.60. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.54 per share, with a total value of C$129,845.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 143,560 shares of company stock worth $526,970. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.87 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

