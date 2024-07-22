TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

TC Energy stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in TC Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

